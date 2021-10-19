Short Interest in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Declines By 18.2%

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 39,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

