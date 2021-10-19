Short Interest in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Drops By 22.3%

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of CVA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 875,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,340. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -96.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Covanta will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVA shares. UBS Group cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

