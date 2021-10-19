Short Interest in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Drops By 31.7%

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the September 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WAVE opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.66.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

