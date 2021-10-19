Short Interest in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Declines By 25.3%

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 558,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 748,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCFS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.84. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $89.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstCash will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.