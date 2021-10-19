Short Interest in FreeSeas Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREEF) Declines By 20.4%

FreeSeas Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FREEF opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. FreeSeas has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
FreeSeas Company Profile
