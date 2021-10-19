Short Interest in FreeSeas Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREEF) Declines By 20.4%

FreeSeas Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FREEF opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. FreeSeas has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

FreeSeas Company Profile

FreeSeas Inc, a drybulk shipping company, engages in the transportation of drybulk cargoes. The company transports various drybulk commodities, including iron ore, grain, and coal, as well as bauxite, phosphate, fertilizers, steel products, cement, sugar, and rice. It owns and operates a handysize dry bulk carrier.

