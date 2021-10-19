Short Interest in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Decreases By 27.9%

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 644,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,969. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $186.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.