Short Interest in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Decreases By 27.9%

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 644,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,969. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $186.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the first quarter worth about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 209.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the second quarter worth about $139,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

