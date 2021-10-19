Short Interest in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Grows By 40.0%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:GTN.A opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

