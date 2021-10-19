Short Interest in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Drops By 29.5%

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $33.60. 1,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,952. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $16.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 75.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 128.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 161.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

