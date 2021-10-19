Short Interest in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Increases By 30.1%

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of HLLY stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. 814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,603. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58. Holley has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $12.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Holley stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.06% of Holley as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLLY. Truist began coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

