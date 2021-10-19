Short Interest in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Decreases By 18.3%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 448,200 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 548,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

IPA opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

