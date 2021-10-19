Short Interest in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Increases By 37.9%

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,100 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the September 15th total of 484,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $722,592.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,093.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,883 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Inogen alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inogen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $153,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inogen by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,368 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 9,920.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 753,940 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Inogen by 51.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,754 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Inogen by 15.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,910,000 after purchasing an additional 80,940 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INGN stock opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $934.29 million, a P/E ratio of -344.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.68.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.