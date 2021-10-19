Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Drops By 24.3%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.99. 765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Research analysts expect that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).
