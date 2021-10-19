Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Drops By 24.3%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.99. 765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Research analysts expect that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JRONY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

