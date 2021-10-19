Short Interest in Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Drops By 30.0%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.6 days.

KXSCF stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.53. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $167.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KXSCF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

