Short Interest in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Grows By 25.5%

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the September 15th total of 19,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LFTR opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Lefteris Acquisition has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $12.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFTR. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth $475,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,428,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

