Short Interest in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Drops By 30.6%

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMACA. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,022,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,011,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,393,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $32,352,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMACA remained flat at $$10.08 during trading on Tuesday. 24,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,150. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

