Short Interest in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Decreases By 19.0%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 723,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 892,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. 6,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,670. NuCana has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $138.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.78.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27. Sell-side analysts predict that NuCana will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NuCana during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NuCana during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NuCana by 7.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in NuCana by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,114,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 364,801 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in NuCana in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

