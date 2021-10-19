Short Interest in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Grows By 25.7%

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OPNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

OPNT traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $25.29. 27,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,679. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $111.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 0.75. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,074,546.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,701. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew R. Ruth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,057 and have sold 116,224 shares valued at $1,833,041. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

