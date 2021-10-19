Short Interest in Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Declines By 19.6%

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of PUBGY stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,363. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PUBGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

