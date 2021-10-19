Short Interest in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Declines By 21.5%

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 587,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Relx in the second quarter worth $1,053,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Relx by 16.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 605,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 39,235 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 15.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Relx stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 53,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. Relx has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

