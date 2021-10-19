Short Interest in Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Drops By 25.8%

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SQZZF opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. Serica Energy has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Separately, Investec upgraded Serica Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Serica Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.