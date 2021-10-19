Short Interest in Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Grows By 29.8%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,845,200 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the September 15th total of 2,963,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.
Shares of SILEF remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 73,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,058. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. Silver Elephant Mining has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.46.
About Silver Elephant Mining
