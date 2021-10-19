Short Interest in Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Grows By 29.8%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,845,200 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the September 15th total of 2,963,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Shares of SILEF remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 73,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,058. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. Silver Elephant Mining has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.46.

About Silver Elephant Mining

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. Its portfolio include Ulaan Ovoo in Mongolia, Pulacayo in Bolivia, Titan in Ontario, and Gibellini in Nevada. The company was founded on November 6, 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

