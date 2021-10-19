Short Interest in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Drops By 19.3%

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman bought 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 16.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 100.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.17. 3,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,800. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 93.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.11 and a 200 day moving average of $180.50. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $135.01 and a 52-week high of $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.43.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

