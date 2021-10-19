Short Interest in Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS) Increases By 46.2%

Texas Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TCBS opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.67.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc is based in Mineola, Texas.

