Short Interest in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Drops By 26.8%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

TMDI stock remained flat at $$1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. Titan Medical has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.47.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Titan Medical will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

