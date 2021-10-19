Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Rises By 24.3%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.7 days.

Topcon stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.38. Topcon has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $19.12.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $355.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.73 million. Topcon had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. Research analysts forecast that Topcon will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

