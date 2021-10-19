Short Interest in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Decreases By 17.7%

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 403,600 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 490,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TOWN stock opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.97 million. Research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,315,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,117,000 after acquiring an additional 73,036 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TowneBank by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,830,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,115,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TowneBank by 5.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,123,000 after buying an additional 75,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 32.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,494,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after purchasing an additional 370,310 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in TowneBank by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 56,556 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

