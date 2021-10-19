SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 2,113 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SIBN stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. 372,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,633. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.13. The company has a market cap of $746.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 43,215 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $1,893,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 199,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 41,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

