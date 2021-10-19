Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,309,100 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 1,007,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 770.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMEGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.