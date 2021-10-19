Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 897,200 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 396,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGHT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:SGHT traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,628. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

