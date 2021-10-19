Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 382 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 262.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,342,000 after acquiring an additional 892,911 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $136,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $134,184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after acquiring an additional 773,793 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $468,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,989 shares of company stock worth $17,984,086 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $169.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.52 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

