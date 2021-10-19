Sigma Planning Corp Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEMS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF alerts:

EEMS opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $63.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.