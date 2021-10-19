Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,267 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in B2Gold by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.08.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

