Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 409.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 842.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,649,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,363,000 after buying an additional 3,262,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 399.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,112,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,023,000 after buying an additional 889,642 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 878,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,892,000 after buying an additional 711,380 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 415.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 837,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,240,000 after buying an additional 674,917 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 414.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 483,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,342,000 after buying an additional 389,931 shares during the period.

Shares of JKE stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $313.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.01.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

