Sigma Planning Corp Sells 550 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in RPM International were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 1,579.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $84.19 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

