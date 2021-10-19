SLR Senior Investment Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SUNS)

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

SLR Senior Investment has decreased its dividend by 9.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. SLR Senior Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 125.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

SUNS stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. SLR Senior Investment has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.42.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 83.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUNS. TheStreet upgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Senior Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

