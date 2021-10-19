Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Dawson James assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,942,451 shares in the company, valued at $18,332,397.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 944,951 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,817,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,474,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 230.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 495,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 37.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 484,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $305.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 0.73. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

