Smiths Group plc (SMIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 26 on November 19th

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,419 ($18.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,309.50 ($17.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,426.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,526.16.

In related news, insider Paul Keel bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of £353,750 ($462,176.64). Also, insider George Buckley bought 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,570 ($20.51) per share, for a total transaction of £12,497.20 ($16,327.67). Insiders have purchased 28,379 shares of company stock worth $40,343,823 over the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMIN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Smiths Group to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,738 ($22.71).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

