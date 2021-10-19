Smiths Group plc (SMIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 26 on November 19th

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,419 ($18.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,309.50 ($17.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,426.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,526.16.
In related news, insider Paul Keel bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of £353,750 ($462,176.64). Also, insider George Buckley bought 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,570 ($20.51) per share, for a total transaction of £12,497.20 ($16,327.67). Insiders have purchased 28,379 shares of company stock worth $40,343,823 over the last 90 days.
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
