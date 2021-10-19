Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Shares of SNAP opened at $75.80 on Monday. Snap has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $3,545,520.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,566,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,725,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $24,999,509.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,835,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,062,865.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,108,441 shares of company stock valued at $311,883,923.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 23.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Snap by 16.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,786,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,003,000 after acquiring an additional 546,962 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,475,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 105.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

