Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.60.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $337.88 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $304.90 and a 200 day moving average of $263.66. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 billion and a PE ratio of -110.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total value of $8,142,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $10,070,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 978,064 shares of company stock valued at $293,460,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 95.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,267,000 after buying an additional 241,844 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 45.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after buying an additional 58,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 11.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

