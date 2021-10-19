SnowSwap (SNOW) 1-Day Volume Hits $152,163.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $16.62 or 0.00026049 BTC on exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $5.57 million and $152,163.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00064002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00067793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00098565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,012.54 or 1.00339881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.10 or 0.05945696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020846 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.