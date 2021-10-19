Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 105.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 667,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,694 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sogou were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOGO. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sogou during the first quarter valued at $11,897,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sogou by 293.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,589,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,173 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sogou by 52.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,068,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 707,874 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sogou by 2,826.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 637,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 616,165 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sogou by 483.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 463,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sogou stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 895.90 and a beta of 1.25. Sogou Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter. Sogou had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.69%.

About Sogou

Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. The company offers its users general and vertical search services through its website sogou.com and mobile search application. Its products and services includes the Sogou Input Method, which is the Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC.

