Sonoco Products (SON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sonoco Products to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SON opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

