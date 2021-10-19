South Plains Financial (SPFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect South Plains Financial to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.70 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, analysts expect South Plains Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $436.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.67. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPFI. TheStreet raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

