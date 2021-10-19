South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in South State were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of South State by 1,050.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of South State in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of South State by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average is $78.06. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.76 million. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist dropped their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South State presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

