Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.11.

NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $14.61 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $15.01.

