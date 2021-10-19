SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.1% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $15,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 394,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 84.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 112,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 178,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.32. 8,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,398. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.