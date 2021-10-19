SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,151 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 595.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.71.

