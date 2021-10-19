Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Cut to C$48.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNMSF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of SNMSF opened at $34.15 on Monday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.