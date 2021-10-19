Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Cut to C$48.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNMSF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of SNMSF opened at $34.15 on Monday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

