State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 1,300 Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of Reliant Bancorp worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,711,000 after acquiring an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,224 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBNC opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $541.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Reliant Bancorp Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

