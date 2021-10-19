State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires New Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ CAMT opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAMT. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
