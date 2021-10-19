State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires New Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.52.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAMT. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

